SailingStone Intends to Vote AGAINST the Plan of Arrangement Between Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto

SailingStone Capital Partners, a long-time owner of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ TRQ, has issued the following statement:

Recently, the Special Committee of independent directors at Turquoise Hill Resources has recommended that minority shareholders accept an offer from Rio Tinto to acquire the minority's stake via an all-cash plan of arrangement which values TRQ at C$43/share.

SailingStone Capital Partners intends to vote AGAINST the proposed transaction during the special meeting of shareholders currently scheduled for November 1, 2022. SailingStone believes that the bid significantly undervalues Turquoise Hill Resources and attempts to take advantage of the material governance failures created by Rio Tinto and the Turquoise Hill independent directors over the last decade.

SailingStone has published a slide deck detailing its rationale for opposing the deal, including its history of engagement with the TRQ independent directors, the litany of corporate governance failures at Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto, and the arbitrary valuation process which has resulted in an all-cash bid that in no way represents the intrinsic value of a Tier I asset such as Oyu Tolgoi.

Click here to view a copy of the presentation.

About SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

SailingStone Capital Partners, a division of Pickering Energy Partners, provides investment solutions in the global natural resource space with a specific focus on the industrial businesses, commodities and infrastructure assets which will enable the energy transition. SailingStone manages concentrated, public and private equity strategies for institutional investors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006104/en/