Huvr, Inc. Develops Innovative Program "Huvr Africa" with High Profile Sponsors

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Huvr, Inc., a real-time, interactive video streaming and marketing platform connecting brands to their audience via virtual tours, events and customized experiences, announced today that it is partnering with sponsors to launch "Huvr Africa". The program will provide real-time video access of different countries in Africa to high school and college students based in the United States. The goal is to show Africa's tourism, business and culture in a way that has never been done before. Currently only about 4% of global tourists have the opportunity to visit the African continent and total number of international tourists declined by 73% from 2019 to 2021, due in large part to the pandemic.

The majority of students taking courses related to African American Studies will never have the chance to visit Africa in person. This program will use the Huvr Pro Real-Time Virtual Platform to allow students the ability to take live virtual trips to various parts of Africa and store those experiences in their cloud account. This experience should provide unparalleled access to countries throughout Africa and could inspire the students to someday visit in person. Huvr Pro is designed to give any person in the world live and real time access to any location or event in the world without having any personal contacts or connections to that location or event. In other words, the platform facilitates virtual teleportation. Huvr anticipates growing to thirty African countries available through the Huvr Africa program and having two to three million virtual visits to the continent yearly by students from over one hundred universities. Educators can utilize the platform for virtual pilgrimages or integrated directly into the curriculum itself. To learn more, visit Huvr Africa Online.

Huvr has also partnered with Vonage to deliver low latency video and audio through the Huvr App. This will allow the company to provide private and secure live video connection for people all over the world.

About Huvr

Huvr is a real-time, interactive video streaming & marketing platform connecting brands to their audience via virtual tours, events, and customized experiences. Virtual experiences can be public or private and come complete with cloud-based storage for viewing again and again. Huvr allows large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike to create real-time virtual events, invite up to 15,000 viewers and collect valuable data along the way. Our innovative virtual services platform is leading the way in Higher Education, Healthcare, Recruiting, Entertainment, and Government applications. Founded in 2019, Huvr is a private company and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Huvr is a registered contractor with SAM and is a SDVOB. Visit huvrpro.com and follow @huvrapp.

