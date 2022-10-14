Sony Launching New Social Media Campaign, "U THE WORLDBUILDER": "Discover Extraordinary World around You," Collaborative Photography Project with Finn Wolfhard

TOKYO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation (hereinafter "Sony") is launching a new social media campaign on October 13, 2022, titled "U THE WORLDBUILDER," a co-creation project on social media featuring popular actor Finn Wolfhard in which users discover and share the extraordinary in the ordinary. Sony's purpose is to "fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology." The project aims to give opportunities to those who want to put their creativity on full display, with Sony providing overall support for the campaign, offering a platform for social media users to participate, share their work, and experience the joy of creating.

Taking place from October 13 until November 30, the campaign prompts creators "to discover an extraordinary world in ordinary settings" by viewing their daily lives with a different perspective and urges them to discover and photograph a scene that reminds them of a movie or game to post it with the hashtag "#UTHEWORLDBUILDER" on Instagram. Wolfhard will also play an active role in urging users to participate in the campaign. The only thing people need to participate is their imagination.

Innovative creators, including professional photographers, will join the campaign and use Sony devices to capture a scene from daily life that reminds them of their favorite movies or games. They will then post a breakdown of the tools and techniques they used, helping provide value for both serious creators looking to take their photography to the next level and beginners who only have access to a camera via their smartphones.

As the finale of this campaign, Wolfhard will hand-select his favorite pieces posted by creators to make a collective work to be exhibited on Sony Group's official Instagram account (@sonygroup.global), allowing creators' work to gain exposure.

How to enter:

Find a familiar everyday scene that reminds participants of a movie or game. Take a photo. Post it as it is or with as much post-processing as participants like and add the name of the movie or game that inspired them, #UTHEWORLDBUILDER, and mention @sonygroup.global.

Check the highlight and feed on Sony Group's Instagram account for more details.

About Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard (born December 23, 2002) is a Canadian actor and musician. He gained recognition for playing Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things (2016 - present). He can be also seen next in the highly anticipated feature "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," a new chapter in the "Ghostbusters" universe from director Jason Reitman.

