Southern Energy Corp. Announces Commencement of OTCQX Trading and Participation in the Schachter "Catch the Energy" Conference

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") SOUSOUCSOUTF, a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented natural gas producer, is pleased to announce that its common shares of no par value in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol of SOUTF. Southern's Common Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SOU, and on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol SOUC.

OTCQX Graduation

Southern graduated to OTCQX from the Pink® Open Market. Investors based in the U.S. can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, such as the TSXV and AIM, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. JWTT Inc. acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

Conference Participation

The Company is also pleased to announce that Calvin Yau, Southern's Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Schachter "Catch The Energy" Conference at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta on October 22, 2022.

Ian Atkinson, CEO and President of Southern Energy, commented:

"We are pleased to reach the milestone of trading on OTCQX, as this will make it easier for our U.S. investors to invest in Southern as we look to unlock shareholder value through our long-term development drilling program at Gwinville."

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

