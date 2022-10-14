Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,864 in the last 365 days.

Scott D. Lurie, DMD of World Class Smiles Named 2022 NJ Top Dentist

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Scott D. Lurie, DMD of World Class Smiles in East Brunswick, New Jersey for 2022.

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott D. Lurie, DMD of World Class Smiles has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists for 2022. With three decades worth of experience, Dr. Scott D. Lurie of World Class Smiles is able to extend his expertise with ease. Whether you need a filling, a bridge, or reconstruction of your entire mouth, Dr. Lurie has you covered.

Dr. Lurie emphasizes patient satisfaction and going the extra mile to treat every patient like family.

His experience matched with the level of communication between him and his patients are what leads to the best treatment outcomes. In fact, Dr. Lurie's commitment to excellence is recognized by both his team members and patients alike.

In addition, Dr. Lurie stays committed to continuing education so that he can provide the latest in dental treatment.

To learn more about Dr. Scott D. Lurie and World Class Smiles, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drscottdlurie/

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

---

About Us

NJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Media Contact

Harper Moure, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marketing@njtopdocs.com

SOURCE NJ Top Docs

You just read:

Scott D. Lurie, DMD of World Class Smiles Named 2022 NJ Top Dentist

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.