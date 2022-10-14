Scott D. Lurie, DMD of World Class Smiles Named 2022 NJ Top Dentist

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Scott D. Lurie, DMD of World Class Smiles in East Brunswick, New Jersey for 2022.

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott D. Lurie, DMD of World Class Smiles has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists for 2022. With three decades worth of experience, Dr. Scott D. Lurie of World Class Smiles is able to extend his expertise with ease. Whether you need a filling, a bridge, or reconstruction of your entire mouth, Dr. Lurie has you covered.

Dr. Lurie emphasizes patient satisfaction and going the extra mile to treat every patient like family.

His experience matched with the level of communication between him and his patients are what leads to the best treatment outcomes. In fact, Dr. Lurie's commitment to excellence is recognized by both his team members and patients alike.

In addition, Dr. Lurie stays committed to continuing education so that he can provide the latest in dental treatment.

To learn more about Dr. Scott D. Lurie and World Class Smiles, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drscottdlurie/

