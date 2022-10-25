Increasing Adoption Of Hybrid Vehicles Steers The Hypercar Market Growth At A Rate Of 33%

Hypercar Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Hypercar Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing adoption of electric or hybrid vehicles will drive the growth of the hypercar market. New consumers are also paying attention to reports of maintenance-free cars that are ultimately a lot cheaper than their gas-powered counterparts. In fact, lower long term costs is one of the top reasons consumers choose EVs. Making charging more convenient by installing overnight public charging stations in residential neighborhoods and high-speed charging stations along highways would vastly boost EV adoption. For instance, in February 2022, according to Deloitte’s Global Automotive Consumer Study 2022, over a third of Indian consumers have expressed an interest in electrified and hybrid hypercar vehicles, as the segment picks up steam with India’s focus on environment friendly, self-manufactured, and sustainable solutions.

The global hypercar market size is expected to grow from $10.63 billion in 2021 to $44.17 billion in 2026 at a rate of 33.0%. The global hypercar market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2026 and reach $125.79 billion in 2031.

Companies in the hypercar market are focused on launching new products into the market for their brand awareness, increase demand and competitive advantage. For instance, in October 2021, Vazirani Automotive, one of India's innovative startups, launched the lightest and fastest car ever, an electric hypercar, Ekonk. The vehicle is developed end-to-end by Vazirani Automotive and has been tested at the recently inaugurated Naxtrax high-speed facility to achieve a top speed of 309Kpmh. Similarly, in 2022, Italian hypercar brand Pagani has teased its next big launch C10, which is slated to debut on September 2022. This automaker has teased 3 images of the upcoming hypercar on its social platform.

Major players covered in the global hypercar industry are Dr. Ing. hc F. Porsche AG, Daimler Group, Ferrari N.V., Maserati S.p.A, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

TBRC’s hypercar market report is segmented by powertrain into hybrid, electric, gasoline, by technology into four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, active airbrakes, brake steering, by chassis type into carbon fiber, steel, aluminum, by application into club, private, other applications.

Hypercar Market 2022 – By Powertrain (Hybrid, Electric, Gasoline), By Technology (Four-Wheel Drive, Four-Wheel Steering, Active Airbrakes, Brake Steering), By Chassis Type (Carbon Fiber, Steel, Aluminum), By Application (Club, Private, Other Applications), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a hypercar market overview, forecast hypercar market size and growth for the whole market, hypercar market segments, geographies, hypercar market trends, hypercar market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

