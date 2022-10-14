Psoriatic Arthritis Market Size Expected to Reach USD 13.8 Billion with CAGR of 7.4% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rise in the research and development activities is propelling the growth of the Psoriatic Arthritis Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Psoriatic Arthritis Market size is projected to reach $13.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Psoriatic arthritis is a condition that combines the swollen joints of arthritis with psoriasis and causes red patches of skin topped with silvery scales. It is characterized by a form of inflammation of psoriasis and joints. In the absence of proper treatment, psoriatic arthritis leads to irreversible joint damage. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Psoriatic Arthritis Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Psoriatic Arthritis Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing adoption of enzyme inhibitors and interleukin inhibitors for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis.

2. The rise in the demand for biological immunosuppressant drugs in developing nations is driving the biologics segment.

3. The high cost of treatment is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Psoriatic Arthritis Market.

4. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Psoriatic Arthritis Market report.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The Psoriatic Arthritis Market based on the Drug Class can be further segmented into the Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), Biologics, Disease-modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), and Others. The Biologics segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.1% over the period 2021-2026.

2. North America held the largest share with 33% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as increase in the prevalence of obesity, rise in the adoption of magnetic resonance imaging technology for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis, and growing expenditure on psoriatic arthritis therapeutics.

3. The Psoriatic Arthritis Market based on the Route of Administration can be further segmented into the Oral, Topical, and Injectable. The Injectable segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.9% over the period 2021-2026.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Psoriatic Arthritis Industry are -

1. Amgen Inc,

2. AbbVie Inc,

3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

4. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc,

5. Celgene Corporation,



