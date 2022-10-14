Arrest Made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 900 Block of Wharf Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the 900 block of Wharf Street, Southwest.

At approximately 11:00 pm, the suspect engaged in sexual contact with a minor.

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 28-year-old Rory Remzi, of Chandler, AZ, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.