Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,757 in the last 365 days.

NovaGroup, chairman's son to buy 10 million Novaland shares

VIETNAM, October 14 -  

HÀ NỘI — NovaGroup Joint Stock Company (NovaGroup) has just registered to buy eight million shares of No Va Real Estate Investment Group Joint Stock Company (Novaland) by a transfer of share ownership.   

NovaGroup is currently the largest shareholder in Novaland with the ownership ratio of 37.02 per cent. If the purchase of an additional eight million shares of NVL is completed as planned, NovaGroup's ownership rate in Novaland will increase to over 37.4 per cent, equivalent to 729.8 million shares. 

Bùi Cao Nhật Quân, son of Bùi Thành Nhơn  Chairman of the Board of Directors of NovaGroup, has also registered to buy an additional two million shares of Novaland, planning to increase his stake to 83.2 million shares. 

Recently, NovaGroup has also increased its direct ownership in Novaland when Bùi Thành Nhơn and his wife Cao Thị Ngọc Sương completed the agreement to swap Novaland's shares (NVL) to NovaGroup instead of public tender offering. This was approved at  Novaland's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021 and does not reduce direct and indirect ownership rates relating to voting rights in Novaland. 

This ownership structure is part of the restructuring process to synchronise with the NovaGroup’s ecosystem including eight member corporations: Novaland, Nova Service, Nova Consumer, Nova Tech, Nova Capital Partners, Nova Logistic, Nova Industry, and Nova Finance. The business restructuring was clearly planned in advance, widely announced and implemented via various phases. — VNS

You just read:

NovaGroup, chairman's son to buy 10 million Novaland shares

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.