Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,821 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam should make most of ‘golden time’ to boost exports to EU: diplomat

VIETNAM, October 14 -  

BRUSSELS — Vietnamese exporters should make the most of the advantages created by the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to help their products gain a firm foothold in the European market, according to Nguyễn Văn Thảo, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and head of the Vietnamese delegation to the EU.

He affirmed that now is a ‘golden time’ for Việt Nam to boost its trade ties with the EU, as those advantages are not permanent.

At present, Việt Nam is one of the four Asian countries and two in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) engaged in FTAs with the region which is home to over 450 million people and has a total GDP of more than US$16 trillion.

Thảo also suggested ministries, sectors, and localities build long-term strategies, even for the next 20 years, which can identify commodities able to gain a firm foothold in the EU market, and potential fields to enhance cooperation.

The diplomat proposed the Government soon define priority fields to promote cooperation in digital economy and circular economy with the EU.

According to the ambassador, with a coastline of over 3,260km, Việt Nam holds huge potential to develop maritime economy – which is also a spearhead sector of Europe.

However, bilateral cooperation in this aspect remains modest, with the European Commission’s ‘yellow card’ warning on illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing being a barrier, noted Thảo.

He expressed his belief that, with drastic moves by the Government, localities and fishermen, the yellow card can be removed, opening up opportunities for bilateral collaboration. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam should make most of ‘golden time’ to boost exports to EU: diplomat

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.