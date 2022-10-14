Japanese Aeon to expand malls and stores in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, October 14 - HÀ NỘI — Japanese retail group Aeon is accelerating the opening of malls and other stores in Việt Nam.

A Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Tokyo cited sources from Nikkei Asia newspaper that said Aeon plans to triple its malls in Việt Nam by 2025.

Aeon currently has about 200 stores in Việt Nam, including six shopping malls.

Stores are concentrated in HCM City and Hà Nội. In addition, the group plans to open a shopping mall in the central city of Huế in 2024.

The company expects to increase its number of supermarkets in Hà Nội to 100 stores by 2025, and almost triple the number of malls to 16 nationwide.

"We need to accelerate our store openings, which is why we must take new initiatives now," said Yasuyuki Furusawa, head of Aeon Việt Nam. Strengthening its food businesses, such as bakeries and kitchens, is part of that effort.

Việt Nam is "the most important market in our overseas strategy," said a top Aeon executive.

As a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Việt Nam plans to abolish its foreign investment restrictions as early as 2024.

Besides, the country has a population of 100 million and a growing middle class. Its economic growth is expected to exceed 7 per cent this year. — VNS