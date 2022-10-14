Submit Release
VietCredit extraordinary general meeting approves important resolutions

VIETNAM, October 14 -  

HÀ NỘI — An extraordinary general meeting held by VietCredit (UPCoM: TIN) this week approved amendments and supplements to the company’s charter, organisation and operation of the board of directors and internal regulations on corporate governance.

The 2020 Law on Enterprises includes many changes that affect governance and management activities at VietCredit, including enhancing the rights of shareholders to create favourable conditions for them to protect their legitimate interests, and supplements provisions on corporate governance and enhancing corporate governance and operational efficiency.

Good corporate governance is an important factor in attracting new resources for growth, and VietCredit realises that corporate governance is not a job that can be done in the short term but is a process of continuous improvement, a representative of the company said.

So the company regularly reviews the governance structure, processes and regulations to promptly make amendments and supplements in accordance with Vietnamese laws and international practices, helping make governance more effective, he added.

It reported a pre-tax profit of more than VNĐ49 billion (US$2.02 million) in the first half of the year, achieving 62 per cent of the full-year target. Net interest income was worth VNĐ680 billion ($28.1 million) and accounted for 73 per cent of revenues.

As of June 30 the company’s total assets were worth nearly VNĐ7.3 trillion ($301.3 million), an increase of 18 per cent since the beginning of this year. 

This year, the finance company has embarked on digital transformation for promoting the development of digital-based business models. — VNS

