Packaging Printing Market Size to Boost $80,551.8 Million By 2026 | CAGR 5.09% - IndustryARC

Increasing Adoption of Digital Printing Drives the Packaging Printing Market Forward

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Packaging Printing Market is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period 2021-2026 to reach $80,551.8 million. Packaging printing can be defined as the process of labelling packages in the form of written, electronic or graphical representations, meant to create brand awareness. The packaging printing industry makes use of different technologies, be it digital printing, flexography, rotogravure and so on along with inks in order to meet various end use customer demands. With aesthetic appeal and digital printing, personalized or custom packaging, seasonal festive prints, 3D graphical pictures or holograms, texts with varied fonts among others have been also contributing towards the growth of packaging printing market. However, advent of smart packaging options including AI, augmented reality, scannable QR codes, RFID chips and so on along with growing adoption towards digital printing are some of the major factors driving the market of printed packaging solutions. Prior to rising counterfeiting, printed packaging acts as a crucial factor in order to increase product authenticity, alongside offering customer retention, improving purchasing power of the consumers, sustaining its market position and so on. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Growing advent of smart packaging and increasing adoption of digital printing technique is analyzed to significantly drive the packaging printing market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. Food & Beverage sector had accounted for the largest market share in 2020, attributed to the factors including customized or personalized printed packaging options, highlighting health benefits, nutritional information and so on.

3. Presence of key market players such as Sonoco, Coveris, Graphic Packaging International and many others opting for partnerships, acquisition or expansion to improve printed packaging activities have helped in boosting its growth across North American markets.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The market is segmented into metal, wood, paper, paperboard, cloth, plastic (flexible & rigid) and others. Plastic material had dominated the packaging printing market with $16,477.23 million in 2020 and is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. Rigid Packaging shows capability of offering advantages, namely high impact strength, stiffness as well as barrier properties, analyzed to grow with a CAGR of 3.56% in the plastic packaging printing market during the forecast period.

3. North America had accounted for the largest share of $25,299.15 Million in 2020, analysed to grow with a CAGR of 4.08% for the packaging printing market during the forecast period 2021-2026, followed by Europe and APAC.

4. Food & Beverage sector is considered as one of the major end user segment owing to applications including storage, transportation and distribution of various food or drink items, and had dominated with a market share of $22,526.62 million in the packaging printing market during 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Packaging Printing industry are -

1. Antalis UK Ltd.

2. Ares Printing & Packaging

3. BLP Printing & Packaging Ltd

4. Sonoco

5. Quad/Graphics Inc.

