At 22.3 % CAGR, Projection Mapping Market Size Worth USD 8.1 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Rising integration of AI Assistants, Automation & Voice Control driving the growth of the Projection Mapping Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Projection Mapping Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $8.1 billion by 2026. Projection Mapping is a technique that integrates multiple projectors to perform together on a surface to develop amazing visual displays. Nowadays more enterprises from every sector are turning to professional projection mapping applications as the Projection Mapping Industry for businesses is an effective communicating platform to retain audience’ attention. The growth in the market is primarily due to the emerging innovations of 2D and 3D projection mapping tools, Spatial augmented reality and other tools, such as digital micromirror devices that are widely used for immersive content, branding, advertising, entertainment, public art, live concert, gaming, trade show presentations and product launches. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Projection Mapping Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America is analyzed to be the major region with a share of 44% in 2020 for the Projection Mapping Market, owing to the legacies of offering immersive entertainment experiences, early adoption of virtual reality technology innovations, and enormous demand from high-profile projects.

2. The growing adoption of projection mapping in media events accelerates the growth of the market.

3. The Events/ Festivals segment is analyzed to hold the largest share of 51%during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the comprehensive demand for big-screen visuals for entertainment and oversized audio-visual content across various business enterprises as well as home cinema entertainment.



Segmental Analysis:

1. By Offering, the Projection Mapping Market is segmented into Hardware and Software. The Software segment is analyzed to hold the largest share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the noteworthy integration of advanced software for projection mapping processes.

2. North America is analyzed to be the major region with a share of 44% in 2020 for the Projection Mapping Market. The legacies of offering immersive entertainment experiences, early adoption of virtual reality technology innovations, and enormous demand from high-profile projects from various enterprises are some of the factors that drive the market in North America.

3. By Application, the Projection Mapping Market is segmented into Themed Entertainment, Television/ Movie Studio, Medical Imaging, Retail Design, Events/ Festivals, Home-based entertainment and others.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Projection Mapping Industry are -

1. BenQ Corporation

2. Christie Digital Systems

3. Digital Projection Ltd.

4. Panasonic

5. AV Stumpfl



