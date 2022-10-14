Oxycodone Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Oxycodone Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Disorders

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Oxycodone Market size is valued at $5.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Oxycodone is an opioid that is used to help in relieve moderate to severe pain. It belongs to class of known as opioid analgesics which helps in pain management. It works in the brain to adjust the way the body feels and reacts to pain. It is generally present in table, capsule or liquid form. It can be used short term or long term but overdose of oxycodone leads to de-addiction. There are two types of oxycodone based on their activity such as short acting oxycodone and long activity oxycodone. Increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis, elbow pain, fibromyalgia, and osteoporosis which associated with chronic pain is major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing demand for oxycodone to relieve post-surgery pain further enhance the overall market demand for Oxycodone during the aforesaid period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Oxycodone Market owing to rising incidence of chronic diseases.

2. Increasing innovation and development in oxycodone across the globe is driving the market growth of Oxycodone.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Oxycodone Market report.

4. Side effects of oxycodone causes breathing problems and allergic reactions such as rash, itching, hives, and swelling on face, lips, or tong are challenging the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Based on the route of administration, Oxycodone Market is segmented into oral, parenteral. The parenteral segment is estimated to dominate the market during the period 2021-2026.

2. The Oral Segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the period 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to many individuals opting for oral administration of drugs compared to injection of drugs.

3. North America dominated the Oxycodone market share accounting for 41% of the market in 2020. This is mainly owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes, obesity and others among geriatric population which leads to rise in demand for oxycodnein this region.

4. In 2020, Osteoarthritis pain management is estimated to hold major share in the market. This is mainly rising prevalence of orthopedic disorder such as elbow pain, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, and chronic pain which leads to rise in demand for pain relievers.

5. According to, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in U.S. around 30 million patients are affected by osteoarthritis each year also contributing to the dominance of this segment. Also, cancer pain management is projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% over the period 2021-2026. This is owing to rising adoption of oxycodone relieve post-surgery pain of cancer.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Oxycodone industry are -

1. Sanofi-Aventis S.A.

2. Pfizer, Inc.

3. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

4. Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

5. Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

