Pipe Coating Market is forecast to reach $12.64 billion - IndustryARC

Pipe Coating Market is forecast to reach $12.64 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipe Coating Market is forecast to reach $12.64 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. In addition, emergence and growing emphasis on mobile coating technologies, rise in acceptance of pipe coating for applications in a newer industry vertical, and emerging economies such as China, India and others would generate new opportunities for global pipe coating market. However, the main constraints for the global pipe coating industry are higher pipe coating prices and an oversupply condition for crude oil.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Pipe Coating market highlights the following areas -

1. The high demand is due globally to the rising pipeline industry. In addition, demand is powered by rising technical developments in the market for pipeline coatings.

2. The oil and gas sector has dominated the industry and is likely to expand over the projected period, with pipeline infrastructure growing along with oil and gas exploration and development activities increasing.

3. During the forecast era, growth in deep-water exploration and development activities and industrial growth in the Middle East & Africa are expected to create opportunities for the market under research.

4. However, the end-use industries are being significantly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as most of the countries have issued “stay at home guidance” i.e., lockdown. This factor is limiting the market growth in current situation.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Thermoplastic sector has dominated the market for Pipe Coating Market in 2020. The most commonly used category of pipe coatings is thermoplastic polymer coatings, which consist of PE, PP and PU coatings used in polyolefin coatings.

2. APAC dominated the Pipe Coating Market share with more than 37.3%, followed by Europe and North America. The industry demand analyzed is driven by rising demand from the oil and gas, chemical, mining, water and wastewater, agricultural and construction industries for pipeline infrastructure.

3. Oil & Gas sector has dominated the market for Pipe Coating Market in 2020, by growing at a CAGR of 4.1% by growing at a CAGR 2021-2026. In the oil and gas field, pipes are needed for offshore and onshore petroleum production and refineries. In the petroleum field, upstream, midstream, and downstream pipes are needed. It then creates a greater demand for coatings for pipes.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pipe Coating industry are:

1. PPG Industries Inc

2. Akzo Nobel N.V

3. Shawcor Ltd

4. Sherwin-Williams Company

5. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

