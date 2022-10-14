Piling Machine market size is forecast to reach US$5.8 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Piling Machine market size is forecast to reach US$5.8 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piling Machine market size is forecast to reach US$5.8 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027. Piling machines are used to drive piles and make drills into the ground to provide foundational support for various infrastructure structures such as bridges, buildings, and others. Hydraulic hammer or hydraulic system is an advanced piling system with low noise and vibrations. A vibratory pile driver is a machine that installs piling into the ground by applying a rapidly alternating force to the pile. Rapid urbanization along with the growing number of infrastructure projects in developing nations is one of the major factors driving the market for piling machines during the forecast period. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Construction spending during July 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of US$1,568.8 billion, which is above the revised June estimate of US$1,563.4 billion. The growing oil & gas extraction activities along with increasing mining of different materials such as coal, copper, and metals among others are also supporting the market growth during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Piling Machine market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Rapid urbanization, emerging economies, and increasing construction activities are the major factors driving the market growth.

2. The piling rings segment is expected to hold a major market share between the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. Development of the mining sector in Peru and Chile, due to abundant reserves of minerals, such as gold and copper, is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The piling rings segment accounted for approximately 36% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Piling rings are used for different applications, such as foundation reinforcement, cast-in piles, and installing diaphragm walls among others.

2. Asia Pacific region held a significant share in the Piling Machine market in 2020, up to 42%, owing to the rapid growth in construction, mining and agriculture activities in the region. The presence of developing nations such as India and China is driving the market growth in the region.

3. The construction segment accounted for approximately 28% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growing number of infrastructure projects such as metro rail, and bridges in developing nations is driving the market growth for the construction segment.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Piling Machine industry are:

1. Atlas Copco

2. BAUER Aktiengesellschaft

3. BSP International Foundations

4. Soilmec S.p.A.

5. Casagrande Group

