VEON Holdings B.V. notes issue of announcement by VEON Ltd.

VEON Holdings B.V.

Title ISIN

144A/RegS 		Common Code

144A/RegS 		CUSIP

  		Outstanding Amount
5.950% USD-denominated notes due 13 February 2023 US92718WAE93/XS0889401724 088995945/088940172 92718W AE9 USD 529,320,000
7.250% USD-denominated notes due 26 April 2023 US36251BAB18/XS1400710726 140117722/140071072 36251B AB1 USD 700,000,000

In each case, issued by VEON Holdings B.V. (collectively, the “2023 Notes”)

VEON Holdings B.V. notes issue of announcement by VEON Ltd.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 14 October 2022 07:15: VEON Holdings B.V. notes that its indirect parent, VEON Ltd., has today issued an announcement asking beneficial holders of interests in the 2023 Notes issued by VEON Holdings B.V. (the “2023 Noteholders”) to contact VEON Ltd., with a view to commencing discussions with VEON Ltd. in respect of the 2023 Notes shortly (the “VEON Ltd. Announcement”).

VEON Holdings B.V. is not involved in or engaging in discussions with the 2023 Noteholders. All related queries must therefore be directed to VEON Ltd. using the contact details specified in the VEON Ltd. Announcement.

This release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This communication or information contained herein is not an offer, or an invitation to make offers, to sell, exchange or otherwise transfer securities in the Russian Federation to or for the benefit of any Russian person or entity and does not constitute an advertisement or offering of securities in the Russian Federation within the meaning of Russian securities laws.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain “inside information” as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON disclaims any obligation to update them or to announce publicly any revision to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments.

Group Director Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
bonds@veon.com


