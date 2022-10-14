Digital Radiology Market Size, Latest Trends, Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities over 2030

digital radiology/radiography market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital radiology/radiography industry generated $3.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $8.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in frequency of chronic diseases, sports-related injuries, and cancer and surge in age-related disorders drive the growth of the global digital radiology market. However, high costs of tests and scarcity of competent professionals restrain the market growth. On the other hand, focus on providing new technologies to end customers, specifically for C-arms and fluoroscopy devices, presents opportunities in the coming years.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Agfa-Gevaert group

• Cannon Inc.

• Detection Technology

• Fujifilm Holdings

• Hitachi Ltd.

• General Electrics

• Medtronics

• Koninklijke Phillips

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for diagnostic imaging procedures increased to determine the level of infection. The necessity for high-speed workflow and effective patient management occurred during the pandemic.

• The demand for digital radiology systems increased, due to rapid image collection and detection. Many companies developed new products to address increasing needs in hospitals and diagnostics centers.

Based on product, the stationary digital radiology system segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global digital radiology market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to wide availability in almost all diagnostic centers. However, the portable digital radiology system segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to development and launch of various instruments for portable purposes.

