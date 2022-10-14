Photoresist Market size is forecast to reach US$8.7 billion - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photoresist market size is forecast to reach US$8.7 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. A photoresist is a light-sensitive material used in several processes, such as photoengraving and photolithography. Looking at the global level scenario there has been a surge in demand for semiconductors as a result, the demand for the photoresist is also substantially increasing. In addition, there has been an increased demand for LCDs and OLED, due to which there is a sudden upsurge in the demand for photoresists in the electrical and electronics industry. Furthermore, the flourishing automobile industry is also expected to drive the photoresist market, because it is used in the in-vehicle application.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Photoresist market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the photoresist market, owing to the increasing electrical & electronics industry in the region. For instance, according to Invest India, electronic manufacturing has increased rapidly in India with a CAGR of about 23%, with a domestic production touching US$76 Billion in 2019-20.

2. Photoresist technology is been widely used in the flat panel display of LCDs and OLED, and helps in making the picture quality better, as a result there has been a growth in the demand for photoresists.

3. The advanced semiconductor production nodes use an ARF immersion light source as it provides superior resolution, low defects, and excellent cutting. Thus due to its advantage, the application of photoresists is growing.

4. The growing demand for photoresists in the semiconductors industry would lead to its further growth in the projected future period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The photodecomposing photoresist segment held the largest share in the photoresist market in 2020. The photodecomposing photoresist is used for positive photoresist. A photodecomposing photoresist generates hydrophilic products under light.

2. The semiconductor segment held the largest share in the photoresist market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026. The photoresist is used to create a pattern on the semiconductors. A photoresist is used to create a pattern on the semiconductors.

3. The ARF immersion type segment held the largest share in the photoresist market in 2020. ARF immersion photoresist is extensively used in semiconductors. Large Scale Integration (LSI) commonly uses ARF immersion photoresist in circuits.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Photoresist industry are:

1. Honsou Chemical Industry

2. TOK America

3. Shin-Etsu Chemical

4. LG Chem

5. JSR Corporation

