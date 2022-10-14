Fundus Camera Market Size Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects 2030

Fundus camera market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fundus camera market generated $445.60 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $710.20 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. Surge in prevalence of chronic eye diseases and favorable government regulations drive the growth of the global fundus camera market. However, high costs of initial investment and lack of awareness in low-income countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in strategic alliances and awareness regarding retinal disorders present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Kowa Company, Ltd.

• Optomed Plc

• Optovue Incorporated

• Topcon Corporation

• Clarity Medical Systems, Inc.

• Canon Inc.

• Epipole Ltd.

• Revenio Group Corporation (Centervue SPA)

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• Healthcare institutions and providers have been carrying out surgical procedures and medical examinations only in extreme or emergency situations to conserve resources for treating Covid-19 patients.

• Many ophthalmology departments witnessed a considerable decrease in imaging case volumes. Based on the location of practice and the severity of the pandemic in regions, ophthalmology clinics are estimated to manifest 50% to 70% reduction in imaging volumes for few months.

Based on product, the non-mydriatic fundus cameras segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global fundus camera market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to the ability to view detailed retinal anatomy and improvement of the diagnosis and management of eye disorders along with advancements such as fluorescein imaging, mobility, and live-action systems. However, the hybrid fundus cameras segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increased prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in awareness of early diagnosis, and a higher number of diagnostic procedures.

