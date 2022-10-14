At 9.8 % CAGR, Organic Seed Market Size Worth $7.1 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Soaring Production Of Organic Seed Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Organic Seed Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Organic Seed Market size is estimated to reach $7.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Organic seed is a seed that is generated by organic gardening/farming techniques. These are the identical techniques utilized to develop organic food. Fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS) is identified as an inulin-type fructan and is extensively utilized as a functional food. FOS is existing organically in fruits, vegetables, and cereals, and as a reserve material in onion, chicory, asparagus, garlic, tomatoes, wheat, and more. FOS can be included as a sugar substitute in “low-calorie foods,” or as a bulking agent or “added fiber” in nutritional bars and beverages, baby foods, and more. The use of genetically modified plants is forbidden in organic products. Mannan-oligosaccharide (MOS 500), extracted from the cell wall of saccharomyces cerevisiae is an efficient feed constituent for poultry and livestock. In nature, speck quantities of organic galacto-oligosaccharides are existing in the milk of animals, and the quantity is a little higher in breast milk. It may be utilized for bread and pastry processing. The surging demand for Non-GMO (Genetically Modified Organism) products developed without the use of genetically modified plants amidst consumers owing to the emerging health troubles is set to drive the Organic Seed Market. The proliferating demand for organic food and beverages ascribed to altered purchase preferences of consumers in countries like India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia is set to propel the growth of the Organic Seed Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Organic Seed Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America Organic Seed Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring demand for organic food without the use of genetically modified plants in the North American region.

2. Organic Seed Market growth is being driven by the surging demand for organically-extracted and processed food products resulting in the proliferation of organic farming worldwide without the application of genetically modified plants. However, the increasing utilization of organic chemicals by organic farmers which may be utilized in massive quantities, greater than even in traditional farming, resulting in organic seeds with organic chemical contaminates is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Organic Seed Market.

3. Organic Seed Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Organic Seed Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Field Crop Seeds segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the different advantages of organic and Non-GMO crop seeds like enhancing soil health, backing advantageous insect populations, offering livestock forage, minimizing erosion, and curbing nematodes which are not possible with genetically modified plants.

2. The Organic Seed Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Organic Seed Market) held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021.

3. Horticulture segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of organic seed in roof gardening or terrace gardening in conjunction with the surging application of vegetable garden kits at a subsidized cost for growing vegetables without including genetically modified plants.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Organic Seed industry are -

1. Johnny’s Selected Seeds

2. Southern Exposure Seed Exchange

3. Fedco Seeds

4. Wild Garden Seed

5. Rijk Zwaan

