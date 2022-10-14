Printed Tape Market worth $38.4 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 5.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing public interest towards printed tapes for packaging will enhance the overall demand for Printed Tape Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Printed Tape Market size is forecast to reach $38.4 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026. Printed tapes can help in spotlighting company, product or logo and can be also used as an alternative for printed cartons in tapes, owing to the printed tape market is witnessing an increase in demand. These printed tapes are hot melt and have fast adhesive strength of synthetic rubber even in lower temperatures as compared to acrylic adhesive, which is more resistant to aging and UV radiation. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Printed Tape Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific has a significant growth in the printed tape market owing to increasing demand from applications such as branding, die packaging and others.

2. Printed tape works as an alternative and reduces of cartoon printing, this is likely to aid in the market growth of printed tape.

3. Printing tapes also helps in printing messages to ensure, goods are handled correctly in transit, this increases the customer confidence and will increase the market demand for printed tape in the near future.

4. Growing environmental concerns with plastic tapes will create hurdles for the printed tape market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Polypropylene segment holds a significant share in the printed tape market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The most common printed adhesive tapes are made of polypropylene foil. These are adhesive tapes with wider usage than cheaper tapes made of PVC and are ideal for light to medium weight cardboard consignments. As a standard, the tapes are made with acrylate adhesive and they are highly tacked and firmed, but they are not suitable for temperatures that are too high or too low.

2. APAC has a significant growth in the printed tape market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. China is the major country in this region. Various types of materials are used in a printed tape i.e such as polypropylene, PVC and various other plastic materials.

3. Branding has been the primary market for printed tape market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This has major marketing benefits such as distinguishing brand and increasing its visibility. The spotlight is put on the company from the moment a cardboard box or crate, leaves any workplace to the time it reaches to the customer.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Printed Tape Industry are -

1. 3M,

2. Adh Tape,

3. Bron Tape,

4. Bsk Print,

5. Dalpo Sp ZOO



