Photocatalyst Market size is expected to be valued at $4.6 billion - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Photocatalyst Market size is expected to be valued at $4.6 billion by the end of 2026 to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photocatalyst Market size is expected to be valued at $4.6 billion by the end of the year 2026 and the photocatalyst industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. The increase in the growth of the photocatalyst market is due to the increase in adoption of titanium dioxide (a heterogeneous binary metal oxides photocatalysts), which is produced from heterogeneous catalysis, extensively used for the water treatment process and removal of organic colored pollutants due to its exceptional chemical and physical stability.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Photocatalyst-Market-Research-503446

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Photocatalyst market highlights the following areas -

1. APAC market held the largest share in the photocatalyst market owing to the growth of the construction sector and significant research and development activities in the countries in the region like China, India, and South Korea.

2. One of the significant reasons contributing to the growth of the photocatalyst industry is the extensive use of titanium dioxide in the water treatment process and removal of organic colored pollutants.

3. The increase in awareness about not polluting the water resources and air quality is also highly driving the photocatalyst market.

The covid-19 pandemic has affected the photocatalyst market in adverse ways halting the growth of the market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503446

Segmental Analysis:

1. The titanium dioxide segment held the largest share of more than 30% in the photocatalyst market in the year 2020. The increase in demand for titanium dioxide can be attributed to its superior chemical and physical properties such as high stability.

2. Self-Cleaning segment is likely to have the highest application in the photocatalyst market in the year 2020. The rising awareness and concerns associated with the maintenance and cleanliness of buildings are driving the self-cleaning segment of the photocatalyst market.

3. Powder segment held the largest share of more than 25% in the photocatalyst market in the year 2020. Powdered titanium dioxide is used in various key-use industries. There are many types of powdered titanium dioxide, such as hydrogenated powder, alloy powder, and others, used in various end-use industries like hydrogen power generation, 3D printers, manufacturing activities, and many more.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Photocatalyst industry are:

1. CRISTAL

2. TiPE

3. TOTO Corporation

4. KRONOS Worldwide Inc

5. JSR Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Photocatalyst Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503446

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Nano Titanium Dioxide Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Nano-Titanium-Dioxide-Market-Research-501435

B. Ferro Titanium and Ferro Vanadium Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18965/ferro-titanium-and-ferro-vanadium-market

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062