Vivid Photo Archive of Eccentric Arts/Artists in “DON’T MISS THIS!” from Vaudevisuals Press

A new photo retrospective “DON’T MISS THIS! A DECADE OF ECCENTRIC PERFORMING ARTS” has been released by Vaudevisuals Press.

An extraordinary collection of images that will serve as the definitive visual legacy for a decade of live performance.” — Mark Lonergan, Director of Parallel Exit

A new photo retrospective “DON’T MISS THIS! A DECADE OF ECCENTRIC PERFORMING ARTS” has been released by Vaudevisuals Press to chronicle an exciting 10 years in the fringe performing arts.

This rich visual archive full of colorful images of New York’s thriving performing arts scene (from 2010 to 2019--right up to the pandemic start) is a valuable resource for fans or performers of the fringe arts. It showcases a large spectrum of the wide genre of eccentric performances, from gender-bending burlesque to avant-garde performance art and to sideshow shenanigans. Featuring many circus arts, this coffee table tome (all 284 pages) with over 200 photos from photographer Jim R. Moore, captures the zeitgeist of a decade of New York nightlife at just a fraction of the cost for you, his audience by proxy, (the book retails for $39.95). You may recall Jim R. Moore’s work from an earlier period as Philippe Petit's featured photographer from the Oscar-winning film “Man on Wire” documenting a tight wire feat crossing between the Twin Towers in 1974.

Mark Lonergan (Director of Parallel Exit) calls DON’T MISS THIS! "An extraordinary collection of images that will serve as the definitive visual legacy for a decade of live performance." DON’T MISS THIS! also includes essays by Michael Smith, Pat Oleszko, John Towsen and Paul Zaloom musing on seldom explored topics in the eccentric arts such as clowning and puppetry.

The photographic reach of this project is immense. By highlighting nearly 300 artists, Moore has captured not just an era of performance but also an entire scene of inter-connected arts. A photo of Paris the Hip Hop Juggler--well known in NYC, but also around the US for his juggling chops, contrasts with a polar bear on stage(a Lil Miss Lixx reveal)—surprise, its Hovey Burgess, another renowned juggler, unicyclist/teacher. Burgess is known as the grandfather of the circus scene in New York, having taught at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University for decades after barely retiring from the performance life. Images of old-school artists like Burgess (and clowns Avner Eisenberg, Adam Gertsacov, and more) are just as prominent as the presence of contemporary performers like Ryan Shinji Murray (hand balancer), Gabriela Munoz (clown) and Jacob D’Eustachio (juggler). Although featuring many venues and shows, performances from the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus and the Big Apple Circus are ubiquitous. Fortunately, a photo index is included to contextualize each performance.

Exploring this intricate map of a decade of the performance scene in New York is a fascinating journey, as the artists themselves both stem from the region and come from afar to perform in the world’s most famous incubator for the arts. Thanks to Moore, the images speak for themselves, conveying the joy, humor, cutting edge, and innovation of the variety arts world as well as the absurdity, audacity, and warm presence of its artists.

“DON’T MISS THIS--A DECADE OF ECCENTRIC PERFORMING ARTS” is available as a signed edition from vvpress.com. Also available at Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, and Amazon. For a press kit, including images, interviews, sample essay excerpts, and quotes, contact Baron Otto von Tu, administrator.

Bookstores can contact distributors Ingram or Baker & Taylor, or Bookch.com