Bowel Management Systems Market In-depth Analysis and Opportunities | Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2026

Bowel Management Systems Market

Increasing awareness about the availability of these devices along with launch of new devices that address many unmet needs is contributing to the market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bowel Management Systems Market by Product, Patient Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026," the global bowel management systems market size is expected to reach $3.59 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value. The study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

Increasing awareness about the availability of these devices along with the launch of new devices that address many unmet needs is contributing to the market growth of the bowel management system market. However, lack of trained professionals and patient discomfort in using these devices hamper the market growth.

By product, the colostomy bag segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The reason for this is the increasing use of these bags for the management of fecal incontinence. Easy availability and usage of these devices contributes to the growth of the market.

By patient type, the adult patient segment accounted for the majority of the bowel management system market in 2018, as the geriatric population faces the problem of stool incontinence. Further, older people require more help and care in terms of anomaly management.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Coloplast,

• Medtronic,

• 3M,

• B. Braun,

• CR Bard (BD),

• Cogentix Medical,

• Axonics Modulation Technologies,

• Hollister,

• Convatec,

• Wellspect healthcare

