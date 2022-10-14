Latin America Fast Food Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Latin America Fast Food Market To Witness Robust Growth During 2022-2027, Driven By Rising Trend Of Ready-To-Eat Food ProductsSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de Comida Rápida, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por tipo, usuario final y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Fast Food Market 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on type, end user, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe incluyen:
Visión general del mercado (2017-2027)
• CAGR para el período de pronóstico (2022-2027): 4,5%
El mercado latinoamericano de comida rápida se situó en un valor de alrededor de 64.500 millones de dólares en 2021. Se prevé que el mercado crezca en el período de pronóstico de 2022-2027 debido a los patrones de consumo poco saludables de los consumidores junto con el estilo de vida sedentario y los horarios agitados. Para gestionar su vida laboral y ahorrar tiempo, los consumidores de la clase trabajadora demandan más comida rápida con un menú económico e innovador.
El aumento de la cuota de mercado de la comida rápida se debe al incremento de las preferencias por los sabores y las cocinas occidentales, junto con el veganismo. Además, el cambio de los consumidores hacia las aplicaciones de entrega de comida en línea para ahorrar tiempo y esfuerzos es un factor que induce al crecimiento de la industria de la comida rápida. Estas tendencias están contribuyendo al crecimiento del mercado y a las consiguientes altas inversiones en la industria de la comida rápida.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Fast food is quickly served products intended to consume by people or animals. These mass-produced foods are prepared at restaurants by prioritising delivery speed of service rather than nutritional value. Fast food comes at reasonable prices and the most common examples of it are burgers, fries, soda, etc.
By type, the market is segmented into:
• Pizza/Pasta
• Burgers/Sandwiches
• Chicken
• Asian/Latin American Food
• Seafood
• Others
On an end-user basis, the industry can be categorised into:
• Full-Service Restaurants
• Quick Service Restaurants
• Catering
• Others
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
The Latin America fast food market is growing at an exponential rate with the effect of consumers’ inclination towards pre-cooked and ready-to-eat food. The market is heading towards potential revenue streams due to the quick and easy availability aspects of fast food. The dramatic rise in consumer purchasing power for fast food was monitored after COVID. The pandemic has lent a hand to fast food chains and delivery apps in increasing their profit margins.
The market trends and vegan requirements in fast food have led manufacturers to innovate with fast and organic processing. The changes in lifestyle and customised preferences of younger generation are determining the market structure of fast food. Over the forecast period, the market tends to expand its size and take shape due to increasing consumer demand for western cuisines, rising income and spending power, and popularity of readily available fast food at reasonable prices.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Auntie Anne’s Franchisor SPV LLC
• Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC
• Domino’s Pizza (Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.)
• Inspire Brands, Inc.
• Hardee’s Restaurants LLC
• Firehouse Restaurant Group, Inc.
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
