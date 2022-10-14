Proactive news headlines including Medibank, First Graphene, Antipa Minerals and Dundas Minerals

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Australian insurance provider Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) detected unusual activity on its networks on Wednesday, showing characteristics of a potential cyber incident. Click here

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) has welcomed the opportunity to jointly develop and market a unique heating device using its PureGRAPH ® graphene with UK-based ZEBCO Heating Ltd, which could be the precursor to enter the global heating market. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has raised more than $2 million via a share purchase plan, following on from a $9 million placement last month to accelerate exploration and appraisal activities at the flagship Minyari Dome Gold Project in WA. Click here

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has received a $220,000 government grant to explore its polymetallic Central target in WA’s Albany-Fraser Orogen. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has secured binding commitments to raise $3.1 million (before costs) through a placement at 4.1 cents a share. Click here

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has completed an initial round of metallurgical test-work on lithium feedstock from its McDermitt Lithium Project in the US, successfully producing lithium phosphate containing 5.89% lithium. Click here

With a CV forged over 35 years in the mining industry working on complex megaprojects in far-flung locations, Tim Dobson is an ideal fit to see out Magnetite Mines (ASX:MGT)’ mission – transforming South Australia’s Braemar iron region into a world-class magnetite operating hub that will deliver local opportunities and reduce carbon emissions in iron and steelmaking. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has cast its first gold bar at the Norseman project in WA. Click here

