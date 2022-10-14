Submit Release
Redefine Dream, Determination, and Hope with Larry Lawson's The Wish

We Make Stories Come To Life Through Self Publishing

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life lessons are valuable possessions that we have throughout our lifetime. From making good decisions to managing real-life situations, everything comes from lessons we get throughout the course of our lifetime. Developing such a priceless possession might be a hefty one over time—but it doesn't need to be as hard as it should be.

Taking us into a delightful story that brings tons of lessons, packed with a spice of magical narrative, Author Larry Lawson delivers a wholesome and substantial tale in his book, The Wish.

Centering around a story about the love of baseball where two people slow down and take a better look at life, The Wish is an imaginative and blissful 58-page book that captures a tale of solidarity, second chances, persistence, and hope. The Wish brings an impactful message about life, where it distinctly shows that it can be good, difficult, or hard. It wholesomely narrates the importance of survival—that we need to keep looking straight ahead at a steady pace to overcome challenges. Larry Lawson also flawlessly brings in his passion for baseball and trademark of adding a magical twist into his narrative, creating a new look for a motivational book.

"I am hoping this story will give them confidence to go way beyond their ability and dreams."— Larry Lawson.

Giving every reader the confidence to go beyond their limits, Larry Lawson also compellingly crafted his book from his experiences, which is a perfect story for all ages.

“This book has a great story and good meaning behind it. I would recommend anyone with kids to buy this book and read it with their kids.”—Amazon Book Review.

Born and raised in Southwest Virginia, Larry Lawson was a Coal Miner for 38 years and has always dreamed of playing in Major League Baseball.

A few years after graduation, he got a chance to coach girls’ Little League softball and High School softball. One of the first things he experienced as a coach was the smaller kids saying they were too little to do certain things, which drives him to write this story to motivate the little kids to dream big and try harder.

Larry Lawson's The Wish is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, both Kindle and Paperback format. For more information about Larry Lawson's news and the latest book release, visit his new website at www.booksbylarrylawson.com.

