Perlite Market size is forecast to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2027 after - IndustryARC

Perlite Market size is forecast to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Perlite Market size is forecast to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Perlite is a naturally occurring versatile mineral that is mined and processed for use in multiple industries. Perlite finds its extensive use in the construction sector where it is utilized in ceiling tiles, lightweight insulated concrete, cavity walls, interstitial floors, roof decks, and in many other construction applications. The construction sector is booming globally with increasing investment and new project announcements and this is expected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, as per the 2021 data by India Brand Equity Foundation, demand for residential properties has surged in India owing to increased urbanization. Furthermore, perlite finds its high utilization in the agriculture and horticulture sector where it is used as an effective aggregate in horticultural growing mixes, as a rooting medium for plants, vegetables, and fruits, and many other applications. The agriculture and horticulture sector expanding globally with increasing production and investments and this is projected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Perlite market highlights the following areas -

1. Expanded perlite dominated the market in 2021. This type of perlite is chemically inert and an excellent insulator, making it a suitable choice in a wide range of applications.

2. The agriculture and horticulture sector is expected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, as per the data by the United States Department of Agriculture, US agricultural imports stood at US$ 143.42 billion dollars in 2020 compared to US$ 141.44 billion dollars in 2019.

3. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest demand for perlite during the forecast period owing to the booming construction sector in the region. For instance, as per the stats by India Brand Equity Foundation, India received FDI amounting to USD 25.38 billion in construction (infrastructure) activities between April 2000 and June 2021.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Expanded perlite dominated the perlite market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This type of perlite comes with exceptional physical properties and is amazingly lightweight. expanded perlite find its high uses in multiple industries, ranging from construction to agriculture and chemical industry.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the perlite market in 2021, up to 32%. The high demand for perlite is attributed to the expanding construction sector in the region. Perlite is used in large quantities in the region’s house building and several infrastructure applications.

3. The construction industry dominated the perlite market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The construction industry is one of the largest markets for perlite where it is utilized in several applications that include ceiling tiles, lightweight insulated concrete, chimney fills, cavity walls, interstitial floors, concrete masonry blocks, among others.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Perlite industry are:

1. Imerys S.A.

2. Aegean Perlites SA

3. Keltech Energies Ltd

4. Gulf Perlite LLC

5. Carolina Perlite Company

