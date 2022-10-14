Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, October 14, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Washington, D.C., United States of America
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.
12:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a media availability to mark the close of the 2022 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Washington, D.C.
The event will be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/connect2canada
Notes for media:
The Deputy Prime Minister will depart for Toronto.
Toronto, Ontario
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will welcome the German Federal Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner, to Canada.
Closed to media.
6:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister, and the German Federal Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner, will deliver opening remarks before holding a roundtable discussion with Canadian and German business leaders.
Notes for media:
7:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a working dinner with the German Federal Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner.
Closed to media.
