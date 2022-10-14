Submit Release
Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, October 14, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Washington, D.C., United States of America


The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.


12:00 p.m.     

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a media availability to mark the close of the 2022 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Washington, D.C.



The event will be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/connect2canada



Notes for media: 

  • Accredited media wishing to attend must register by sending an email to WSHDCMedia@international.gc.ca. Questions may only be posed in person. 
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m. 
  • Space is limited.

The Deputy Prime Minister will depart for Toronto.


Toronto, Ontario


The Deputy Prime Minister will welcome the German Federal Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner, to Canada.


Closed to media.


6:15 p.m.       

The Deputy Prime Minister, and the German Federal Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner, will deliver opening remarks before holding a roundtable discussion with Canadian and German business leaders.



Notes for media: 

  • Open coverage. 
  • The roundtable discussion is closed to media. 
  • Media wishing to cover the opening remarks are asked to arrive no later than 6:00 p.m. 
  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca
  • The deadline to register is Friday, October 14 at 12:00 p.m.

7:30 p.m.       

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a working dinner with the German Federal Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner.



Closed to media.


This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/13/c6565.html

