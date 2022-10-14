Laminating Machines Market is Projected to Reach US$ 955.9 Mn by 2032, Accelerating at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The laminating machines are also referred to as laminators. Laminating machines is the device, which is used to seal the applicable products with a protective layer made of paper, plastic or foil. The laminating machine market is segmented based on the machine orientation such as wet laminating machines, thermal laminating machines and dry bond laminating machines as the lamination process can be done based on these three bonds.



The choice of the machines depends on the end use of the products. The end-use industries use laminating machines, owing to their easy use function and their capability of laminating products much faster than other methods. Products can be efficiently sealed using machines, which helps in preserving and increasing the shelf life of the products. Manufacturers are concentrating on developing laminating machines of high quality, high barrier films and cost-effective, which is advancing the laminating machines market.

Key Takeaways from Laminating Machines Market

Wet laminating machines as an orientation segment for laminating machines are estimated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This segment is expected to hold around 50% of the market share by the end of 2032.

of the market share by the end of 2032. The food & beverages segment is anticipated to remain the largest end-use industry segment due to increasing preference of consumers for laminating packaging due to the safe packaging advantage provided by laminating machines. This segment is likely to expand 1.8x of its current sales, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

of its current sales, witnessing a CAGR of over the forecast period. The North American region is likely to remain the most lucrative market for laminating machines. Due to the high rate of industrialization and technological advancement, the market in this region will contribute a major market share in laminating machines market by end of 2032.

Innovations and advancements brought by the players in the market are attracting new end users.

"The growing need for the safe packaging in various industries such as food & beverage and pharmaceutical has created opportunities for the key players to manufacture laminating machines which can laminate efficiently and quickly, maintaining high-quality standards." – says FMI analyst

The Need for the High Quality Lamination at a Faster Rate to Meet the Demand is Boosting the Laminating Machines Market

Laminating machines can easily laminate at a high speed and the chances of errors can be reduced. Automated packaging solution machines can efficiently laminate the products at a consistent rate. The growing demand of the end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverage requires an automated solution, which can laminate the products at a high speed without degrading the quality of the lamination. In addition, the laminating machines can be operated easily and do not require any expertise. Laminating machines help in providing lamination, which keeps the product stronger, durable and more flexible. Thus, the added benefits provided by the laminating machines have increased the sales of the same.

Increased Adoption of the Laminating Machines in the Pharmaceutical Industry is Propelling the Sales of the Laminating Machines Market

Laminating machines help the pharmaceutical products in the packaging of sensitive powders, granules or liquid products. High-sensitive products can be preserved using laminating foils as it separates the products from the external environment. The efficiency of the laminating machines in packing the products helps in reducing the chances of errors. The pharmaceutical products require extra care as the form and nature of the products should not change.

Laminating machines help pharmaceutical companies with packaging and protecting the medications in capsules and tablet dosage forms. Different laminating materials such as paper, plastic and foil are used by pharmaceutical companies as they are hygienic, lightweight, and toxin-free, which helps in increasing the shelf life of the pharma products. Thus, due to the need for the efficient packaging and laminating of pharmaceutical products, the usage of laminating machines is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Laminating Machines Market

The demand for laminating machines majorly relies on the end-use manufacturing industries such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics etc. COVID-19 had an adverse effect on the end-use industries, which resulted in the drastic collapse of the demand for laminating machines. Owing to the lockdowns and disrupted supply chains, manufacturers had to face difficulties. The growth of the laminating machines market was hampered due to the covid-19 pandemic. However, some industries such as processed food and pharmaceutical had a positive impact from COVID-19. The increasing need for safe packaging helped to laminate machines market to recover.

Laminating Machines Market Landscape

D&K Group, KOMFI spol. s r. o., Black Bros. Co., Comexi Group Industries and Graphco are the key players operating in the global laminating machines market. Also, some of the noticeable players operating in the laminating machines are HMT Manufacturing, Inc., Karl Menzel Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Monotech Systems Ltd., ALEMO, Chongqing Sinstar Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd, L.R. Schmitt Nachfolger Sondermaschinenbaugesellschaft m.b.H., WORLDLY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., GMP, Robert Bürkle GmbH, VEIT GmbH, SAM Europe Srl, Reliant Machinery, HIP-MITSU srl and others.

Laminating Machines Market by Category

By Orientation, Laminating Machines Market is Segmented as:

Wet Laminating Machines

Thermal Laminating Machines

Dry Bond Laminating Machines



By Application, Laminating Machines Market is Segmented as:

By End-use Industry, Laminating Machines Market is Segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense



By Region, Global Laminating Machines Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania



