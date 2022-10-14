Near Field Communication Market to decrease by USD 18.46 Bn by 2026, Rising Penetration Of NFC-based Contactless Payment to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Near Field Communication Market size is expected to decrease by USD 18.46 billion during 2021-2026, during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising penetration of NFC-based contactless payment, growing investment in ICT, and growing number of smartphone users will offer immense growth opportunities. However, a lack of awareness about the benefits of contactless terminals, the availability of alternatives, limited range of NFC will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.
Near Field Communication Market Segmentation
- Device
- Reader/writer Mode
- Card Emulation Mode
- Peer-to-peer Mode
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Near Field Communication Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our near field communication market report covers the following areas:
- Near Field Communication Market size
- Near Field Communication Market trends
- Near Field Communication Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising penetration of NFC technology-based contactless payments as one of the prime reasons driving the near field communication market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
Near Field Communication Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Near Field Communication Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Near Field Communication Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- ams AG
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Flomio Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Sony Group Corp.
- STMicroelectronics NV.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
Near Field Communication Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist near field communication market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the near field communication market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the near field communication market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of near field communication market vendors
Related Reports:
Electron Microscope Market by Technology, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electron microscope market share is expected to increase by USD 1.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1%.
Printers Market by Type, Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: According to the research report, the printers market will witness a growth of 3.73% with a CAGR of 3.48%, which is expected to increase by USD 10.21 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.
|
Near Field Communication Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.81%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$18.46 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
16.58
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, US, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ams AG, Avery Dennison Corp., Broadcom Inc., Flomio Inc., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV., and Texas Instruments Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Device
- Market segments
- Comparison by Device
- Reader/writer mode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Card emulation mode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Peer-to-peer mode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Device
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ams AG
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Flomio Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Sony Group Corp.
- STMicroelectronics NV.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio