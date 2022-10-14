Pentaerythritol Market size is forecast to reach US$2.7 billion by 2027- IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Pentaerythritol Market size is forecast to reach US$2.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentaerythritol market size is forecast to reach US$2.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027. Pentaerythritol is a white crystalline, odorless, Polyhydric alcohol containing four primary hydroxyl groups. According to Plastic Europe 2020, 2019, global plastics production is around 370 million tonnes and 58 million tonnes in Europe in 2019 whereas 359 million tonnes of global plastic production in 2018. Pentaerythritol is also used in household appliances like television, mixer grinder, washing machine, and others owing to the use of long-lasting coating on different products. According to the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturer USA, 46% of the consumer has changed air cleaner to improve air quality and 55% of the sales of home appliances was via online in 2020. Therefore the growing plastic and home appliances production will boost the Pentaerythritol Market during the forecast period.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Pentaerythritol-Market-Research-503677

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Pentaerythritol market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The increasing demand for paints & coatings for building and construction in Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is driving the market demand for Silicone sealants.

2.Pentaerythritol is used as a fire retardant in plastics and produces a thick carbon barrier upon heating, protecting the surface, and one of the most common main active components in the production of paints and coatings are helping in the growth during the forecast period.

3. Pentaerythritol helps in the production of eco-friendly paints & coatings, cosmetics, and others drive the market during the forecast period

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503677

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Mono Pentaerythritol type segments accounted for around 35% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The factor that is helping in the growth of the Mono Pentaerythritol type segment has a wide application in the production of alkyd resins, fatty acid esters for the synthesis of lubricant oils & additives, Oil extracted from Chinese tallow seed for the production of polyether polyols, and chemical polyols production.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Pentaerythritol market in 2020 up to 43%, owing to the wide application in paint & coatings. The Pentaerythritol is used as a resin for the production of paints and in turn growing demand for Pentaerythritol in paint & coatings.

3. The Paint & Coatings segment accounted for more than 37.7% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increase in demand for Paint & Coatings in building and construction, aerospace, automobile and others are fuelling the market for Pentaerythritol.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pentaerythritol industry are:

1. Celanese Corporation

2. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

3. Perstorp Holding AB

4. Ercros S.A

5. Samyang Chemical Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Pentaerythritol Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503677

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Ethylene Carbonate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18414/ethylene-carbonate-market-research-report-analysis.html

B. Chemical Intermediates Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1269/Chemical-Intermediates-Market-report.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062