JR Restaurant Group Announces Sponsorship of “Serving the South” Collegiate Business Model Competition
EINPresswire.com/ -- JR Restaurant Group is proud to announce its sponsorship of the “Servin’ the South” Business Model Competition. Held in partnership with the University of Mississippi’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the competition will take place on November 10, 2022.
Invitations to 60 higher-education institutions of the mid-South to compete for the grand prize of $10,000 created a buzz as students from as far away as Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana prepare their one-minute video presentations to meet the October 17, 2022, deadline for submissions.
The business presentations chosen from the initial round of submissions must submit a five-minute video by November 1, 2022, giving a longer description of their idea and business model.
After the preliminary round, six teams will advance to the final round. After a Q&A with the diverse judging panel, the winning team will receive a $10,000 prize for their LLC or university’s foundation.
Furthermore, the second prize team receives $5,000, distributed to their LLC or university’s foundation. Moreover, the other four teams making the final round will each receive $1,000 towards their scholarships distributed through their university foundations.
In addition, special prizes include one for the Best Visiting Team with a $2,500 award. If a visiting team wins first prize, this amount will go to the second-highest-scoring visiting team.
The other two $4,000 prizes, one for Best Technology Utilization and the other for Best Consumer Facing Business, will go to teams from the University of Mississippi.
Steve Grantham Jr., President of JR Restaurant Group, said, “We are so honored to support student entrepreneurs as they develop and raise capital for their startup ventures. This competition allows them to get their idea in front of investors, business leaders, and community stakeholders.”
We Help Our Communities To Keep Bloomin’!
At JR Restaurant Group, we remain committed to serving and strengthening our local communities through our mission of “Servin’ the South.” Bloomin’ is Boomin’ puts people and the communities we serve first by allowing us to make a direct impact by helping each one bloom to their fullest potential.
JR Restaurant Group oversees the growth, culture, and community relations of J&R franchise locations of Outback Steakhouses, including Flowood, Hattiesburg, Meridian, D’Iberville, Tupelo, and Southaven (all in Mississippi), as well as Cordova and Jackson, Tennessee.
Since the first JR Restaurant Group Outback Steakhouse franchise opened its doors in 1993 by Steve Grantham Sr., we continue to serve more than food and warm smiles. Our one constant in everything we do is people, which means giving back to the local communities we serve through our partners in several organizations and charities.
With over $1,5000,000 in in-kind donations over and 150,000 meals served, Bloomin’ Is Boomin’ focuses on supporting events concerning active-duty military personnel, veterans, law enforcement officers, and their families. But that does not mean our support stops there, as we ensure that several other types of nonprofits and educational groups get funding, support, and meals. We also never forget our animal friends, and some of our other partners include CARA (Community Animal Rescue & Adoption) and Mississippi Horse Rescue.
Mississippi has emerged as a significant business and tech hub in the south over the last few years. Several factors in the state contribute to the sudden burst of innovative startup numbers and the growing interest in the state’s business scene. Besides the growth of new angel investment funds, collaborations between public and private initiatives, and tax incentives, the state’s universities have also played a decisive role.
In this same spirit, JR Restaurant Group wants to foster new ideas and encourage ground-breaking initiatives from students in the mid-south region. With this move, the idea is to retain talent in the region and encourage them to create further employment opportunities for others.
“Through our collaboration with the University of Mississippi and our support of its “Servin’ the South” Business Model, we show our encouragement to young people and their innovative business ideas,” says Steve Grantham.
For more information, please visit: https://jrrestaurantgroup.com/bloomin-is-boomin/
Contact Details:
JR Restaurant Group
Invitations to 60 higher-education institutions of the mid-South to compete for the grand prize of $10,000 created a buzz as students from as far away as Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana prepare their one-minute video presentations to meet the October 17, 2022, deadline for submissions.
The business presentations chosen from the initial round of submissions must submit a five-minute video by November 1, 2022, giving a longer description of their idea and business model.
After the preliminary round, six teams will advance to the final round. After a Q&A with the diverse judging panel, the winning team will receive a $10,000 prize for their LLC or university’s foundation.
Furthermore, the second prize team receives $5,000, distributed to their LLC or university’s foundation. Moreover, the other four teams making the final round will each receive $1,000 towards their scholarships distributed through their university foundations.
In addition, special prizes include one for the Best Visiting Team with a $2,500 award. If a visiting team wins first prize, this amount will go to the second-highest-scoring visiting team.
The other two $4,000 prizes, one for Best Technology Utilization and the other for Best Consumer Facing Business, will go to teams from the University of Mississippi.
Steve Grantham Jr., President of JR Restaurant Group, said, “We are so honored to support student entrepreneurs as they develop and raise capital for their startup ventures. This competition allows them to get their idea in front of investors, business leaders, and community stakeholders.”
We Help Our Communities To Keep Bloomin’!
At JR Restaurant Group, we remain committed to serving and strengthening our local communities through our mission of “Servin’ the South.” Bloomin’ is Boomin’ puts people and the communities we serve first by allowing us to make a direct impact by helping each one bloom to their fullest potential.
JR Restaurant Group oversees the growth, culture, and community relations of J&R franchise locations of Outback Steakhouses, including Flowood, Hattiesburg, Meridian, D’Iberville, Tupelo, and Southaven (all in Mississippi), as well as Cordova and Jackson, Tennessee.
Since the first JR Restaurant Group Outback Steakhouse franchise opened its doors in 1993 by Steve Grantham Sr., we continue to serve more than food and warm smiles. Our one constant in everything we do is people, which means giving back to the local communities we serve through our partners in several organizations and charities.
With over $1,5000,000 in in-kind donations over and 150,000 meals served, Bloomin’ Is Boomin’ focuses on supporting events concerning active-duty military personnel, veterans, law enforcement officers, and their families. But that does not mean our support stops there, as we ensure that several other types of nonprofits and educational groups get funding, support, and meals. We also never forget our animal friends, and some of our other partners include CARA (Community Animal Rescue & Adoption) and Mississippi Horse Rescue.
Mississippi has emerged as a significant business and tech hub in the south over the last few years. Several factors in the state contribute to the sudden burst of innovative startup numbers and the growing interest in the state’s business scene. Besides the growth of new angel investment funds, collaborations between public and private initiatives, and tax incentives, the state’s universities have also played a decisive role.
In this same spirit, JR Restaurant Group wants to foster new ideas and encourage ground-breaking initiatives from students in the mid-south region. With this move, the idea is to retain talent in the region and encourage them to create further employment opportunities for others.
“Through our collaboration with the University of Mississippi and our support of its “Servin’ the South” Business Model, we show our encouragement to young people and their innovative business ideas,” says Steve Grantham.
For more information, please visit: https://jrrestaurantgroup.com/bloomin-is-boomin/
Contact Details:
JR Restaurant Group
4500 Interstate 55 North Frontage Rd #292
+1 601-982-0568
granthamjr@jrrgroup.com