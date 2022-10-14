Anti-Aging Services Market In-depth Analysis and Opportunities Over 2031

Anti-Aging Services Market

Anti-aging service market size was valued at $12.30 Bn in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.17 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Anti-Aging Services Market," The anti-aging service market size was valued at $12.30 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.17 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

Factors contributing to the growth of anti-aging services market size include increase in number of anti-aging services providers, increase in demand for anti-aging treatments by female population, increase in number of anti-aging services industry and no. Increase in private beauty clinics for anti-aging treatments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into dermal fillers, botulinum toxin, chemical peels, and others. The botulinum toxin segment dominated the market in 2021 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to increase in research and development activities in the healthcare sector and increase in the number of botulinum toxin procedures.

Based on gender, it is classified into male and female. The female segment dominated the market in 2021 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to increase in demand for beauty procedures, rapid emphasis on personal aesthetics among women, and rise in anti-aging numbers. Women's Services Process.

Based on application, the market is segmented into fine lines and wrinkles, aging hands, dull skin, and others. The fine line and wrinkles segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period due to the growing desire among the elderly to improve their physical appearance.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth, owing to increasing awareness among the geriatric population about aesthetic appearance, rise in disposable income, and rise in healthcare expenditure.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• With COVID-19 spreading all across the world, hospitalization rates declined dramatically.

• Many hospitals operating at less than 50% capacity to curtail noncritical medical services and elective surgeries. People are even less likely to visit hospitals and clinics for anti-aging services.

• COVID 19 is expected to have a significant impact on the anti-aging services market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Allergan, Inc.,

• Beiersdorf AG,

• Lumenis, Inc.,

• Solta Medical, Inc.,

• Procter & Gamble Co.,

• Estee Lauder, Inc.,

• Elizabeth Arden, Inc.

