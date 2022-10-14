Passive Fire Protection Market size is forecast to reach US$5.1 billion - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Passive Fire Protection Market size is forecast to reach US$5.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passive Fire Protection Market size is forecast to reach US$5.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026, due to the increasing usage of fire protection products from building & construction, oil & gas, healthcare, and other industries. Passive Fire Protection is built into the structure such as smoke dampers, walls, ceiling dampers, and others to provide stability and enhanced the ability of fire resistance. Passive fire protection such as fire doors, firewalls, smoke dampers, fire retardants active fire protection measures which do not require electric activation. It is also used to minimize damage and give occupants more time for emergency evacuation to buildings. Passive fire protection is bifurcated in cementitious and intumescent paints. Intumescent paint prevents the building's steel structure, withstands fire and from exceeding the critical temperature at which it may collapse. Hence, increasing demand from building and construction is estimated to grow the passive fire protection market size.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Passive Fire Protection market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the global passive fire protection peracetic market owing to the increasing consumption of fire retardants for building steel structures in developing and emerging Asian countries.

2. Growing demand for fire protection coatings such as intumescent paint in offshore & onshore pipelines and steel structures in building as they provide durability, thermal insulation, longer shelf-life, and provides corrosion protection is creating an opportunity for market growth.

3. Globally, there is increasing adoption of passive fireproofing products as they are designed for smoke dampers which can be used to control the smoke migration in floors and the walls as barriers for creating pressure differences and driving the market size.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Intumescent paint held the largest share of the global passive fire protection market in 2020. Intumescent paint provides a structural solution as an aesthetically pleasing fireproofing product. Intumescent paint is increasingly used for load-bearing structures such as structural steel which is widely required in the modern architectural design of both industrial and commercial buildings.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the global passive fire protection market with a high share of 30% in 2020 due to the rising population with growing demand for building, healthcare sectors, and oil refinery projects are estimated to grow the market size of passive fire protection.

3. Building and construction dominated the global passive fire protection market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. Passive fire protection products which are employed for smoke dampers, fire retardants, and others are helping to limit the amount of fire damage to a building and provides its occupants more time for emergency evacuation.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Passive Fire Protection industry are:

1. 3M

2. Sharpfibre Limited

3. Rudolf Hensel GmbH

4. Carboline Company

5. Isolatek International

