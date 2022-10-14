LAMEA Electric Bicycle Market to Generate 14.6% of CAGR During 2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric bicycle market generated $24.90 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $66.53 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12130

Favorable government regulations and policies, surge in fuel costs, and rise in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity drive the growth of the global electric bicycle market. However, surge in purchase and maintenance cost of electric bicycles restrains the market growth. On the other hand, improvements in bicycling infrastructure & battery technology and rise in trend of connected electric bicycles present new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading players of the global electric bicycle market analyzed in the research include Accell Group N.V., Derby Cycle, CSE EV Group Co. Ltd., Fuji-ta Bicycle Co. Ltd., Merida Bikes, Giant Group, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., Royal Gazelle, and Yamaha Motor Corporation.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12130



Based on application, the daily commute segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global electric bicycle market. However, the fitness segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.