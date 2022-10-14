Paraformaldehyde Market size is forecast to reach US$2.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Paraformaldehyde Market size is forecast to reach US$2.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The paraformaldehyde market size is forecast to reach US$2.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. Paraformaldehyde is a polymer form that is slowly formed by formaldehyde polymerization with a typical degree of polymerization of 8-100 units. This polymer comes with properties such as low acid content, good solubility, easy storage, stability, and high productivity. These robust properties enable the use of paraformaldehyde in a wide range of applications such as agrochemicals, resin production, adhesives, disinfectant, organic chemical synthesis, and cleaning products. The agriculture sector is expanding globally with increasing production and investments and this is expected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the stats by Invest India, exports in India’s agriculture sector registered a surge of 17.37% during 2020-21 compared to exports during 2019-20.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Paraformaldehyde market highlights the following areas -

1. The agriculture sector is dominating the market. According to the stats by the United States Department of Agriculture, agricultural imports in the US recorded at US$ 143.42 billion dollars in 2020 compared to US$ 141.44 billion dollars in 2019.

2. The automotive sector is expected to influence the market’s growth during the forecast period. As per the report by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in June 2021, the registrations in the passenger cars segment grew up by 10.4% compared to the registrations in June 2020.

3. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest demand for paraformaldehyde owing to the expanding agriculture sector in the region. For instance, according to the stats by InvestIndia, Agri commodities exports exhibited a growth of 23.24% during March-June 2020 witnessing an export of US$ 341.91 against the export of US$ 277.45 during the same period in 2019.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Agrochemicals application dominated the paraformaldehyde market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Paraformaldehyde is used in an array of applications ranging from resin production to disinfectant, and organic chemical synthesis

2. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the paraformaldehyde market in 2021, up to 34%. The high demand for paraformaldehyde is attributed to the expanding agriculture sector in the region. Paraformaldehyde which is obtained by formaldehyde polymerization is used in the synthesis of agrochemical products such as herbicides and pesticides.

3. The agriculture sector dominated the market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The demand for paraformaldehyde in the agriculture sector has been on the rise in the last few years owing to its robust property of enhancing the plant and crop protection capabilities of agrochemicals such as fungicide, pesticides, and herbicides.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Paraformaldehyde industry are:

1. Caldic B.V.

2. Celanese

3. Alpha Chemika

4. Merck

5. Ercros

