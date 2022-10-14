Automotive Thermal System Market Expected to Reach $71.9 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Thermal System Market," The automotive thermal system market was valued at $42.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $71.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive thermal system market, owing to increase in sales of electric vehicles. Moreover, surge in vehicle production in the countries such as India and China is anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

Rise in adoption of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and enforcement of stringent emission regulations contribute toward the market growth. Numerous countries across the globe are adopting electric vehicles to achieve their net zero emission target. Moreover, integration of thermal system in electric vehicle aids in improving operating range, battery performance, and comfort. Thus, greater demand for electric vehicles is one of the factors that will be driving the growth of the automotive thermal system market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global automotive thermal system market include BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, Denso Corporation, Gentherm Incorporated, Grayson Thermal Systems, Hanon Systems, Mahle GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Valeo S.A.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By application, the fluid transport segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Depending on propulsion, the electric and hybrid vehicles segment is anticipated to dominate in the near future.

Region wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

