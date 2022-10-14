Law Enforcement Collaboration Leads to 250 Arrests in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents with state and local law enforcement departments interdicted seven smuggling events leading to 250 arrests.

On October 12, a Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) camera operator observed multiple subjects load into a Chevrolet pickup truck near Fronton. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers, working with RGC Bike Patrol agents, attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on the truck, but the driver led authorities on a vehicle pursuit until crashing the truck into a tree. A CBP Air and Marine helicopter helped to locate five migrants and the driver. All six were determined to be unlawfully present in the U.S. Two migrants were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, DPS took custody of the Mexican national driver to face state charges and agents transported three migrants to the station.

Earlier that morning, a DPS trooper observed multiple subjects load into a Crown Victoria near the Rio Grande south of Mission. The driver led troopers and agents on a vehicle pursuit that ended near McCook when the vehicle came to a stop and the occupants bailed out. DPS took custody of the Mexican national driver to face state charges of evading arrest, smuggling of persons, and deadly conduct. Agents transported six migrants to the station.

Later that evening, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents responded to a request for assistance from the Palmview Police Department with eight subjects they encountered after a vehicle pursuit in Mission. Agents apprehended the migrants for being illegally present in the U.S. The driver was not located.

Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents had a vehicle pursuit that ended with ranch fence damage and three apprehensions. Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents requested DPS assistance at a vehicle stop after the driver sped through the bus lane at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint. DPS took custody of the female driver to charge with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).

Also on October 12, RGV agents encountered two large groups, totaling 225 migrants, near Mission and La Grulla. The groups were comprised of 102 single adults, 64 unaccompanied children, and 59 family members. The migrants were from Cuba, and various Central and South American countries.

“Transnational Criminal Organizations continue to demonstrate their callous nature placing financial gain before the sanctity of human life.” said RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “The seamless and effective interagency cooperation that exists here in the Rio Grande Valley between federal, state and local law enforcement is vital to the prosperity and safety of our communities.”

All subjects were processed accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 1-800-863-9382.

