Vice President Xuân calls for trust building at CICA

VIETNAM, October 14 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is ready to engage in dialogues, coordinate actions and build trust within the network for peace, cooperation and growth.

That was the message from Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân as she addressed a conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Thursday.

The vice president said that CICA should continue to uphold the spirit of cooperation, action and responsibility in order to create a peaceful and stable environment for growth, on the basis of respecting the UN Charter and international law.

This was especially important in regard to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of each country, settling disputes by peaceful measures and without violence.

She also proposed that CICA take proactive participation in shaping and leading the powerful transformation in Asia, ensuring post-pandemic recovery and rapid, sustainable development.

Vice President Xuân added that CICA should focus on the comprehensiveness of cooperation mechanisms, as well as regional and inter-regional connections, in order to form an open, multi-lateral network.

She also noted the effort of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in maintaining a peaceful, stable Southeast Asian region, while ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight, addressing conflicts by peaceful means and respecting the laws, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Speaking to Russian president Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the event, Xuân said that Việt Nam attached great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, and hoped the two countries would maintain and continue the effective cooperation.

Putin also sent his greetings to Vietnamese leaders and said that Russia considered Việt Nam an important partner in its foreign policies.

In her conversation with Chinese Vice President Vương Kỳ Sơn, the Chinese VP commended Việt Nam on its socio-economic achievements and thanked for the good wishes to China’s upcoming 20th Party Congress.

Vice President Xuân said Việt Nam attached priority to consolidating and developing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China, as part of the independent, multi-lateral, diverse foreign policy.

Qatar’s emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic development progress, adding that the countries have great potential to further promote cooperation, especially in economy, trade and investment.

Vice President Xuân thanked the two leaders and hoped that both sides would continue practical cooperation activities, as they head towards the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam - Pakistan relation, and the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam - Qatar relation in 2023.

On Wednesday, Xuân also met with Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev.

At her meeting with Ashimbayev, Xuân conveyed to her host an invitation to visit Việt Nam from Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

Lauding tight and effective collaboration between the two parliaments, the officials agreed to further the ties via boosting the exchange of delegations and experiences on legislative works and coordinating in monitoring and promoting the effective implementation of bilateral agreements.

Xuân suggested the countries capitalise on opportunities brought about by the free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU - including Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan) as well as on an official direct air route expected to be launched soon. — VNS