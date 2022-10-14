PACS and RIS Market size is forecast to reach $4.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

PACS and RIS Market size is forecast to reach $4.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PACS and RIS Market size is forecast to reach $4.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Picture Archiving and Communication System provides economical storage and convenient access to images and aids in digitally transmitting electronic reports. Technological advancements and increasing developments in diagnostic imaging modalities coupled with rising number of diagnostic tests procedures are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Rapid digitization in the healthcare sector globally and increasing adoption of mobile applications in the healthcare sector is also set to further enhance the overall market demand for the PACS and RIS Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the PACS and RIS market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the PACS and RIS Market in 2020 owing to the rising health care demand and substantial government interventions for research and development. The PACS and RIS Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing adoption of digital pathology and affordable price of new generation PACS software are likely to aid the market growth of the PACS and RIS Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the PACS and RIS Market report.

4. High cost of PACS and RIS along with the increasing concerns regarding data safety in the healthcare sector owing to the cyber-attacks are poised to create hurdles for the PACS and RIS Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Oncology PACS held the largest share in the PACS and RIS Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The largest share is attributed to the advancements in imaging technology.

2. North America dominated the PACS and RIS Market with the major share of 38.6% in 2020. This is owing to the technological advancements and rising healthcare demand. The increasing prevalence of diseases and the need for data management along with the substantial government intervention for research and development is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.

3. Online Based PACS held the largest share in the PACS and RIS Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The largest share is attributed to the fact that it represents a ground breaking development and are hosted off site by the cloud PACS vendor.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the PACS and RIS industry are:

1. GE Healthcare

2. Philips Healthcare

3. FujiFilm Holdings Corporation

4. Mckesson Corporation

5. Siemens

