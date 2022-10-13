Indonesia Sustainable Energy Week 2022

ISEW 2022 will facilitate high-level international and Indonesian speakers for discussions on the coal exit strategy for Indonesia, and the relevant policy framework, technologies, and investments required to encourage decarbonization of the system.

It will bring a greater understanding of energy transition topics from a broader perspective, technicalities and technologies, policy-level discussions, outreach and engagement to non-energy stakeholders and communication strategies.

Exploring Energy Transition Narratives

Policymakers, industry, financiers and civil society are united in facing uncertainties about future energy systems. Day 3 explores narratives, assumptions and diverse stakeholder perspectives on Indonesia’s Energy Transition.

09.00 – 10.00 Jakarta, UTC +7

04:00 – 05:00 Germany, UTC +2

22:00 – 23:00 Washington DC, UTC -4

Scene-Setting: Shifting the Narrative of Energy Transition in Indonesia

Presentation:

Stefan Bößner, Research Fellow at Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) Asia Verena Puspawardani, Program Director at Coaction Indonesia

Moderated by: Gandabhaskara Saputra, Senior Communication Advisor CASE Indonesia for GIZ Indonesia