Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,877 in the last 365 days.

Indonesia Sustainable Energy Week 2022

ISEW 2022 will facilitate high-level international and Indonesian speakers for discussions on the coal exit strategy for Indonesia, and the relevant policy framework, technologies, and investments required to encourage decarbonization of the system.

It will bring a greater understanding of energy transition topics from a broader perspective, technicalities and technologies, policy-level discussions, outreach and engagement to non-energy stakeholders and communication strategies.

Exploring Energy Transition Narratives

Policymakers, industry, financiers and civil society are united in facing uncertainties about future energy systems. Day 3 explores narratives, assumptions and diverse stakeholder perspectives on Indonesia’s Energy Transition.

09.00 – 10.00 Jakarta, UTC +7
04:00 – 05:00 Germany, UTC +2
22:00 – 23:00  Washington DC, UTC -4

Scene-Setting: Shifting the Narrative of Energy Transition in Indonesia

Presentation:

  1. Stefan Bößner, Research Fellow at Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) Asia
  2. Verena Puspawardani, Program Director at Coaction Indonesia

Moderated by: Gandabhaskara Saputra, Senior Communication Advisor CASE Indonesia for GIZ Indonesia

You just read:

Indonesia Sustainable Energy Week 2022

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.