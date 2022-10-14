MPD Seeks to Identify Suspects Who Have Placed Card Skimming Devices Across the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in Card Skimming offenses that occurred from Monday, September 19, 2022, to Thursday, October 13, 2022, throughout the District.

On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 5:09 am, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-135-642

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 5:30 pm, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-140-201

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 11:57 am, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the Unit block of Peabody Street, Northwest by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-141-117

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 1:08 pm, a skimmer was located , inside of an establishment, in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-142-199

On Friday, October 7, 2022, at approximately 8:14 pm, the suspects entered an establishment in 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspects approached the sales counter. While the clerk was distracted, the suspects placed a skimming device on the credit card reader. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 22-148-221.

The suspects in this offense were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:



On Friday, October 7, 2022, at approximately 8:59 pm, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-145-722

The suspects in this offense were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:



On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 4:20 pm, MPD members were conducting business checks in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northwest when they located and seized a skimmer. CCN: 22-147-581

The suspects in this offense were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:



On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 12:10 pm, a skimmer was located , inside of an establishment, in the 3700 block of 12th Street, Northeast by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-147-982

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:40 am, a skimmer was located , inside of an establishment, in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-148-421

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:



On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 11:10 am, a skimmer was located , inside of an establishment, in the 1500 block of Independence Avenue, Northeast, by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-148-531 The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:



Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###