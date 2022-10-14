Arrest Made in a 2011 First Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense: 3000 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

Submit Release
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a 2011 First Degree Child Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Saturday, October 29, 2011, in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 6:54 am, the suspect gained entry to a residence at the listed location. The suspect engaged in forced sexual acts with an 11-year-old victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Grand Jury indictment, 42-year-old Alphonso Owens, of Cumberland, MD, was charged with First Degree Child Sexual Abuse.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department and the United States Attorney’s Office for their assistance with this case.

