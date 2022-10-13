Submit Release
Community Meeting to Discuss New Community Center for Allston/Brighton

This is the first of several community meetings to establish the types of uses and activities the community would like to see in a new center and discuss location options.

Please join Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the City of Boston’s Public Facilities Department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services for a community meeting to explore options for a new community center in Allston/Brighton. The meeting will be held via Zoom on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

BCYF is committed to a transparent, inclusive community process as we meet to establish the types of uses and activities the community would like to see in a new center. The community center study will also explore location options for a potential center. This will be the first of four community meetings for this phase of the study.

To participate in this meeting, please register. Translation services can also be requested when registering.

