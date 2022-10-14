Distributed Cloud Market | Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2031

Distributed Cloud Market

The rising adoption of distributed cloud by the organization fuels the demand for the distributed cloud market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The distributed cloud market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $17 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Increasing use of mobile technology, increasing requirements for minimum data retrieval, increasing use of digitization, increasing workload and data processing, and better data retrieval are the major drivers of market growth.

Additionally, the ability of public cloud services to migrate to better-distributed cloud computing with high security is also fueling the market growth. However, security concerns may hinder market expansion.

By type, the public-resource computing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the globally distributed cloud market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period, owing to advancements in machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics in public-resource computing for better interconnection and smooth operation of workflow. The report includes an analysis of the volunteer cloud computing segment.

By Application, the edge computing segment dominated the growth of the distributed cloud market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years as edge computing helps in lower usage of bandwidth.

However, the intelligent transportation segment is expected to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period as distributed cloud technology is used in autonomous driving technology for better customer experience.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period as distributed cloud computing technology offers numerous benefits for big enterprises, boosting the growth of the cloud services market.

For instance, distributed cloud helps big enterprises from concerns associated with the technical aspects of processing their huge data and enables the staff of big enterprises to work with more flexible schedules as they can work remotely or from their homes.

Conversely, the small- & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the adoption of cloud-based services, as it provides a cost-effective and efficient solution for SMEs.

The key players that operate in the Distributed Cloud market analysis are are Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services Inc., Axway, CloudSigma AG, Databricks, DigitalOcean, LLC, Google, IBM, Liquid Web, LLC, MassiveGRID Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Technology, Salesforces Inc., SAP SE, Verizon, and VMware Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Distributed Cloud industry.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The distributed cloud market was positively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, due to sudden demand for cloud services to support digital solutions and remote working, especially in BFSI and manufacturing.

• The entertainment platforms such as video streaming also witnessed increased demand during the pandemic, which increased the demand for distributed cloud solutions.

The COVID-19 outbreak has considerably boosted growth of the distributed cloud market forecast due to accelerating demand for the cloud to support several crucial digital solutions in verticals such as BFSI and manufacturing and remote work, as well as entertainment platforms such as video streaming. Moreover, IT leaders of multiple organizations think it is very important to have a consistent operational experience between the edge and public and private clouds.

