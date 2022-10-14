Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Dane County, Wis.

WINDSOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the Village of Windsor, Wis. that occurred on the night of Thursday, October 13, 2022.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., a Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with a vehicle at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in the Village of Windsor, Wis. During the contact the deputy discharged their firearm. A subject was injured and transported to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved Deputy from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the DeForest Police Department, Maple Bluff Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.