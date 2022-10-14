Automotive Door Frame Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2020-2027

Automotive door frame market key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Vehicles market share by 2027.

Growing urbanization and commercialization trend across several regions is driving the automotive door frame market growth. The automotive door frame serves as an interface between the exterior of the car and inner workings of the door. Moreover, the automotive door frame is a vital component as it allows entry and exit in a vehicle. Automotive door frames are available in a variety of designs according to the model of vehicle. Additionally, the automotive door frame provides safety to the passenger and possess better crash stability. The material used in manufacturing of the door frame has been shifted towards aluminum from steel/iron as it reduces the weight of vehicle and thereby increasing fuel efficiency.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The novel coronavirus outbreak is causing widespread concern and economic hardship for consumers, businesses and communities across the globe.

Economic uncertainty and government norms of shutdown of industries have impacted the automotive and automotive components manufacturers.

Besides, the company expansion and R&D investments have stopped and company are shrinking their spending power. This, in turn, is affecting the door frame market.

Heavy disruption in supply chain and reduced consumer demand is further restraining the automotive door frame market growth.

However, the rising number of accidents post lockdown would continue to fuel the sales of aftermarket installation of door frame.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Rise in production of vehicles has driven the market of automotive door frame. Moreover, the automotive doors are replaced by laser welding separate door components instead of a single sheet of stamped metal in the past. This has benefited in reducing weight of vehicle and further propelling the automotive door frame market growth. Additionally, growing adoption of modern cab-type LCV has increased the number of side doors from two to four, further proliferating automotive door frame market. However, the cost associated with lighter material could hamper the market growth. Further, rise in expenditure on infrastructure by government and enhanced the standard of living along with technological advancements will support the growth in the coming years.

The automotive door frame market trends are as follows:

Integration of electronics in door frame

With technological advancements, the number of electronics has increased in vehicles. Features like power window, speed sensing door locks, mirror adjustment, keyless entry, and others have increased the number of components installed in the door frame, such as actuators, sensors, and operating devices. Manufacturers of automotive door frame are under continuous challenge to make arrangement for rising number of electronic components in vehicle.

Carbon reinforced thermoplastic material in door frame

Automakers are under constant pressure to reduce the weight of the car to meet the demand of fuel-efficiency of vehicle. This has made OEMs to try different types of materials in vehicle body. For instance, Audi’s aluminum door frame for its A8 model, the Porsche Panamera magnesium door frame and BMW’s i8 carbon fiber-reinforced thermoset door frame. In 2019, Honda Motor Co. launched MDX model from Acura division which consists of carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic door. Moreover, this door is 100% recyclable creating an emission-free landscape.

